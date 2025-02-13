Hard Hats & High Heels Gala and Fashion Show

Add a donation for Habitat For Humanity International Inc
$
Single Ticket
$50
Your ticket includes entry to our Gala & Fashion Show, a delicious meal with iced tea, and two drink tickets redeemable for wine or beer.
Your ticket includes entry to our Gala & Fashion Show, a delicious meal with iced tea, and two drink tickets redeemable for wine or beer.
Couples Ticket
$75
Two Tickets: Each ticket includes entry to our Gala & Fashion Show, a delicious meal with iced tea, and two drink tickets redeemable for wine or beer.
Two Tickets: Each ticket includes entry to our Gala & Fashion Show, a delicious meal with iced tea, and two drink tickets redeemable for wine or beer.
Habitat Partner Sponsorship
$250
Logo signage on volunteer table
Company name included in event program
Logo signage on volunteer table
Company name included in event program
Groundbreak Table Sponsor
$400
Table for eight w/logo signage
Company name included in event program
Company name included in social media post
Table for eight w/logo signage
Company name included in event program
Company name included in social media post
Foundation Table Sponsor
$1,000
Table for eight w/logo signage
Company logo on JCHFH website
Company logo included in event program
Company logo included in social media post
Table for eight w/logo signage
Company logo on JCHFH website
Company logo included in event program
Company logo included in social media post
RAISE THE ROOF Event Sponsor
$5,000
Table for eight w/logo signage
Company logo on JCHFH website
Company logo included in event program
Company logo included in social media post
Company logo on event banner
Verbal recognition from emcee at the event
Table for eight w/logo signage
Company logo on JCHFH website
Company logo included in event program
Company logo included in social media post
Company logo on event banner
Verbal recognition from emcee at the event
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