Hosted by

Habitat For Humanity International Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Hard Hats & High Heels Gala and Fashion Show

895 Sellers Rd

Jefferson City, TN 37760, USA

Add a donation for Habitat For Humanity International Inc

$

Single Ticket
$50
Your ticket includes entry to our Gala & Fashion Show, a delicious meal with iced tea, and two drink tickets redeemable for wine or beer.
Couples Ticket
$75
Two Tickets: Each ticket includes entry to our Gala & Fashion Show, a delicious meal with iced tea, and two drink tickets redeemable for wine or beer.
Habitat Partner Sponsorship
$250
Logo signage on volunteer table Company name included in event program
Groundbreak Table Sponsor
$400
Table for eight w/logo signage Company name included in event program Company name included in social media post
Foundation Table Sponsor
$1,000
Table for eight w/logo signage Company logo on JCHFH website Company logo included in event program Company logo included in social media post
RAISE THE ROOF Event Sponsor
$5,000
Table for eight w/logo signage Company logo on JCHFH website Company logo included in event program Company logo included in social media post Company logo on event banner Verbal recognition from emcee at the event

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