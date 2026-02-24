About this event
Experience the action from the best seats in the house.
Our VIP Ringside Table includes premium seating for four guests directly at ringside for the Hard Hits Championship amateur Muay Thai fights.
Enjoy an elevated fight-night experience with unbeatable views of every strike, full access to cultural performances, and the energy of the night market — all from your reserved private table.
Perfect for gym owners, sponsors, friends, and families who want to be part of the action — not just watch it.
Limited tables available. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.
General Admission provides standing-room access to the Hard Hits Championship amateur Muay Thai fights.
Enjoy the full event experience — authentic Muay Thai action, traditional Thai performances, live music, food vendors, and night market vibes — from designated GA viewing areas.
Please note: This ticket does not include ringside or close-up seating (reserved for VIP).
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