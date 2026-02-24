Experience the action from the best seats in the house.





Our VIP Ringside Table includes premium seating for four guests directly at ringside for the Hard Hits Championship amateur Muay Thai fights.





Enjoy an elevated fight-night experience with unbeatable views of every strike, full access to cultural performances, and the energy of the night market — all from your reserved private table.





Perfect for gym owners, sponsors, friends, and families who want to be part of the action — not just watch it.





Limited tables available. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.