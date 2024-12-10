Big Brothers Big Sisters Of West Central Ohio Inc
eventClosed
Hardin County - Bowl For Kids' Sake
1001 Lima St
Kenton, OH 43326
addExtraDonation
$
Event Sponsor
$2,000
closed
Shift Sponsor
$1,000
closed
Lane Sponsor
$200
closed
LITTLE Sponsor
$100
closed
Team - Battle of the First Responders
$300
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to
[email protected]
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to
[email protected]
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Team - Battle of the Banks & Service Clubs
$300
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to
[email protected]
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to
[email protected]
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Team - Battle of the Schools
$300
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to
[email protected]
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to
[email protected]
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Team - Battle of the Sororities/Fraternities
$300
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to
[email protected]
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to
[email protected]
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Raffle
$1
1 Ticket
1 Ticket
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Raffle
$5
6 Tickets
6 Tickets
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout