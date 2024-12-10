eventClosed

Hardin County - Bowl For Kids' Sake

1001 Lima St

Kenton, OH 43326

Event Sponsor
$2,000
Shift Sponsor
$1,000
Lane Sponsor
$200
LITTLE Sponsor
$100
Team - Battle of the First Responders
$300
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to [email protected]
Team - Battle of the Banks & Service Clubs
$300
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to [email protected]
Team - Battle of the Schools
$300
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to [email protected]
Team - Battle of the Sororities/Fraternities
$300
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to [email protected]
Raffle
$1
1 Ticket
Raffle
$5
6 Tickets

