Harding Band Spirit Store

"Tough City Grind" T-Shirt
$20

Tough City Grind logo on a black t-shirt (black only).

"Love Your Band" T-Shirt item
"Love Your Band" T-Shirt
$20

Love Your Band logo on a gray or a lighter charcoal colored T-Shirt.

Love Your Band Activeware/Athletic T-Shirt (White Only)
$25

A lightweight A4 brand athletic t-shirt made from 100% polyester with moisture-wicking fabric for comfort and durability. Features the Love Your Band logo on a white active tee.

"Love Your Band" Crewneck Sweatshirt item
"Love Your Band" Crewneck Sweatshirt
$35

Love Your Band Crewneck Sweatshirt on a gray or a lighter charcoal color.

"Love Your Band" Hoodie item
"Love Your Band" Hoodie
$40

Love Your Band hoodie a Gray or a lighter charcoal color.

"MCS Bands" T-Shirt item
"MCS Bands" T-Shirt
$20

MCS Bands logo on black, red, gray or white t-shirt

"MCS Bands" Crewneck Sweatshirt item
"MCS Bands" Crewneck Sweatshirt
$35

MCS Bands logo on black, red, gray or white crewneck sweatshirt

"MCS Bands" Hoodie item
"MCS Bands" Hoodie
$40

MCS Bands logo on black, red, gray or white hoodie

"Proud Band Family" T-Shirt item
"Proud Band Family" T-Shirt
$20

Celebrate your role in the band family with a Proud Band t-shirt! Choose from Proud Band Mom, Proud Band Dad, or Proud Band Grandparent on black, red, gray or white t-shirt.

"Proud Band Family" Crewneck Sweatshirt item
"Proud Band Family" Crewneck Sweatshirt
$35

Celebrate your role in the band family with a Proud Band crewneck! Choose from Proud Band Mom, Proud Band Dad, or Proud Band Grandparent on black, red, gray or white.

"Proud Band Family" Hoodie item
"Proud Band Family" Hoodie
$40

Celebrate your role in the band family with a Proud Band hoodie! Choose from Proud Band Mom, Proud Band Dad, or Proud Band Grandparent on black, red, gray or white.

Embroidered Beanie item
Embroidered Beanie
$20

Warm embroidered beanie with your choice of "Love Your Band" or "MCS Bands" logo.

Embroidered Ballcap item
Embroidered Ballcap
$20

Structured embroidered ballcap with your choice of "Love Your Band" or "MCS Bands" logo.

Fleece Blanket (50"x60") item
Fleece Blanket (50"x60")
$35

Full color fleece blanket with your choice of "Love Your Band" or "MCS Bands" logo in Red or Gray.

Proud Member Yard Sign item
Proud Member Yard Sign
$10

Show your support with a Proud Member Harding Band yard sign. Includes stake for easy display. Pickup only.

Sticker Pack (3") item
Sticker Pack (3")
$5

Set of 3 stickers — one of each design (Fresh Band Logo, Love Your Band Logo, and Tough City Grind).

These high-quality decals are perfect for:

  • Reusable beverage containers
  • Laptop or computer backs
  • Car windows or bumpers
  • Instrument cases

Durable and weather-resistant so you can show your Harding Band pride anywhere!

"Love Your Band" Button Pin (1.5") item
"Love Your Band" Button Pin (1.5")
$2

Round button pin with "Love Your Band" logo.

"Love Your Band" Patch (2.5") Heat Applied item
"Love Your Band" Patch (2.5") Heat Applied item
"Love Your Band" Patch (2.5") Heat Applied
$2

Round button pin with "Love Your Band" or "MCS Bands" logo. Great for letterman jackets!

"Love Your Band" Air Freshener item
"Love Your Band" Air Freshener
$5

"Love Your Band" Air Freshener in "New Car" scent.

Flat Rate Shipping (Out-of-Town Orders) item
Flat Rate Shipping (Out-of-Town Orders)
$15

If you’re not local to Marion, Ohio, please add this flat-rate shipping item to your order.

  • Covers shipping for any combination of items in your cart (stickers, apparel, blankets, etc.).
  • We’ll ship using the most cost-effective tracked method (USPS Priority Mail or Ground Advantage).
  • Local buyers should not select this option — pickup and local delivery are free.
