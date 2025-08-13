Harding Band Spirit Store

Tough City Grind logo on a black t-shirt (black only).
Love Your Band logo on a gray or a lighter charcoal colored T-Shirt.
A lightweight A4 brand athletic t-shirt made from 100% polyester with moisture-wicking fabric for comfort and durability. Features the Love Your Band logo on a white active tee.
Love Your Band Crewneck Sweatshirt on a gray or a lighter charcoal color.
Love Your Band hoodie a Gray or a lighter charcoal color.
MCS Bands logo on black, red, gray or white t-shirt
MCS Bands logo on black, red, gray or white crewneck sweatshirt
MCS Bands logo on black, red, gray or white hoodie
Celebrate your role in the band family with a Proud Band t-shirt! Choose from Proud Band Mom, Proud Band Dad, or Proud Band Grandparent on black, red, gray or white t-shirt.
Celebrate your role in the band family with a Proud Band crewneck! Choose from Proud Band Mom, Proud Band Dad, or Proud Band Grandparent on black, red, gray or white.
Celebrate your role in the band family with a Proud Band hoodie! Choose from Proud Band Mom, Proud Band Dad, or Proud Band Grandparent on black, red, gray or white.
Warm embroidered beanie with your choice of "Love Your Band" or "MCS Bands" logo.
Structured embroidered ballcap with your choice of "Love Your Band" or "MCS Bands" logo.
Full color fleece blanket with your choice of "Love Your Band" or "MCS Bands" logo in Red or Gray.
Show your support with a Proud Member Harding Band yard sign. Includes stake for easy display. Pickup only.
Set of 3 stickers — one of each design (Fresh Band Logo, Love Your Band Logo, and Tough City Grind).
These high-quality decals are perfect for:
Durable and weather-resistant so you can show your Harding Band pride anywhere!
Round button pin with "Love Your Band" logo.
Round button pin with "Love Your Band" or "MCS Bands" logo. Great for letterman jackets!
"Love Your Band" Air Freshener in "New Car" scent.
If you’re not local to Marion, Ohio, please add this flat-rate shipping item to your order.
