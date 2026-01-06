Harding vs. Pleasant Alumni Pep Band

Free registration for Harding band alumni, community musicians, and supporters who still play participating in Alumni Pep Band Night on Saturday, January 31.

Registration helps us plan for music, seating, and dinner. There is no cost to participate. An optional donation will be available to support the Baird-Wolfe Music Legacy Fund, but participation is completely free.

Schedule:

5:00–6:00 PM Dinner | 6:00–7:00 PM Rehearsal | 7:00–9:00 PM Play (end of JV & Varsity)

Music provided. Unsure if your instrument fits? Register anyway.