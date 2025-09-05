Hardon Heroes Foundation Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Satisfy your sweet tooth with four delectable Bundtlet cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes! These delightful treats come in a variety of flavors, each more delicious than the last. As a special bonus, you'll also receive a punch card which will allow you to redeem one bundlet cake EVERY month for a year, ensuring you can continue to enjoy the mouthwatering goodness of Nothing Bundt Cakes long after the auction (This is $92 value). Perfect for special occasions, a cozy gathering, or just because, these Bundtlets are a treat you won’t want to miss. Bid now and treat yourself to a slice of happiness!
Discover the beauty and history of the American West and Native American cultures with four general admission tickets to the renowned Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art. Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, the Eiteljorg offers world-class art exhibits, interactive experiences, and cultural programs for all ages. A perfect outing for families, art lovers, or anyone looking to explore one of the city’s cultural gems. Value: $80
Enjoy a little treat on Nail Fashions! This $30 gift voucher can be used towards any purchase or up to $30 in value. Please note we have 2 $30 gift vouchers in our silent auction. They CANNOT be combined.
Show your team spirit with this exclusive signed Indiana Fever shirt, autographed by rising star Lexie Hull! This unique piece of memorabilia is perfect for any basketball fan, capturing the energy and excitement of the WNBA. Whether you're a dedicated Indiana Fever supporter or a collector of sports memorabilia, this signed shirt is a must-have addition to your collection. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of the game and celebrate one of the league’s promising talents. Bid now and wear your Fever pride with style!
Experience the magic of live orchestral music with two tickets to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Coffee or Evening Classical Performance at Hilbert Circle Theatre. Value $80
Enjoy endless adventures with 2 Admission Tickets and a Parking Pass to the Indianapolis Zoo, valued at $80! Discover the wonders of the animal kingdom, and explore fascinating exhibits.
Get ready for high-octane excitement with 2 tickets to Qualification Day at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway! Witness the speed, skill, and intensity as drivers push their cars to the limit, battling for pole position in the world’s greatest racing event. This exclusive experience offers you a front-row seat to the action, where you’ll feel the adrenaline, hear the roar of engines, and see the precision driving that defines IndyCar racing. Perfect for racing enthusiasts or anyone looking to be part of an unforgettable day at the track, these tickets are your gateway to the heart-pounding excitement of Qualification Day. Bid now and be part of racing history! Value: $40
Experience the excitement of live soccer with four tickets to a regular season Indy Eleven game! Join the passionate fans at Michael A. Carroll Stadium and cheer on Indianapolis' own professional soccer team as they compete in the USL Championship. Perfect for a family outing, a night out with friends, or a special treat for soccer enthusiasts, these tickets guarantee an action-packed game filled with thrilling moments and top-tier athleticism. Bid now and be part of the electrifying atmosphere that only live sports can deliver! Value: $120
Get ready for high-octane action with four tickets to a regular season Indy Fuel hockey game! Immerse yourself in the fast-paced excitement of professional hockey as you cheer on the Fuel at the Fishers Event Center. Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to the sport, this experience promises an evening of intense competition, skillful plays, and unforgettable moments on the ice. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the electrifying atmosphere—bid now and secure your seats to catch all the live hockey action! Value: $160
Experience the beauty and inspiration of Newfields with a Family Membership! This exclusive membership includes unlimited admission for your entire family (2 adults, all children 17 and under) to explore the Indianapolis Museum of Art, The Garden, Lilly House, and The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park for a full year. Enjoy world-class art exhibitions, stunning gardens, and a variety of family-friendly events and programs. Perfect for art lovers, nature enthusiasts, and families looking for enriching activities, this membership offers endless opportunities to create cherished memories together. Bid now and open the door to a year of culture, beauty, and discovery at Newfields! *Must redeem within one month of event Value: $125
Tap into your creative side with a two-seat entry to Wine and Canvas! This engaging experience combines art and fun, providing everything you need to create your own masterpiece while enjoying a glass of your favorite wine. Perfect for both beginners and seasoned artists, Wine and Canvas offers a relaxed and social environment where you can learn new painting techniques, make new friends, and leave with a beautiful piece of art. Whether you're looking for a unique night out or a fun way to unwind, this event promises a memorable and artistic adventure. Bid now to reserve your spot and let your creativity flow! Value: $78
Experience premium sound and unbeatable performance with the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds. Designed for music lovers and fitness enthusiasts alike, these earbuds deliver powerful, balanced audio, secure ear-hook design for a comfortable fit, and up to 9 hours of listening time on a single charge. With sweat and water resistance, they’re perfect for workouts, commutes, or everyday use. Enjoy the freedom of totally wireless listening and seamless connection with your favorite devices.
Value: $249
