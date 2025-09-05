Hardon Heroes Foundation Silent Auction

Satisfy your sweet tooth with four delectable Bundtlet cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes! These delightful treats come in a variety of flavors, each more delicious than the last. As a special bonus, you'll also receive a punch card which will allow you to redeem one bundlet cake EVERY month for a year, ensuring you can continue to enjoy the mouthwatering goodness of Nothing Bundt Cakes long after the auction (This is $92 value). Perfect for special occasions, a cozy gathering, or just because, these Bundtlets are a treat you won’t want to miss. Bid now and treat yourself to a slice of happiness!