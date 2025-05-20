Hardon Heroes Foundation: Third Annual Dala 2025

Support one student for one class (3 CREDIT HOURS) | Name Recognition at the event ● 1 Table (8 VIP ADMISSION TICKETS AT FUNDRAISER EVENT for VIP entry at 2p.m.) | Thank you note from sponsored student | Dinner Included | 2 bottles of wine for the table | 2 drink tickets per guest (16 drink tickets total) | *Please note Zeffy automatically includes an OPTIONAL donation percentage for their platform when checking out, you may adjust as needed!