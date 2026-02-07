Hardrock Charlie Foundation Inc

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Hardrock Charlie Foundation Inc
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Hardrock Charlie Foundation Annual Raffle 2026

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$

WWII M1 Carbine
$25

WWII Underwood M1 semi-auto carbine. Ser # 2626779 with a subcontract letter B (Singer MFG) under the serial number. Underwood 9-43 dated barrel with a very nice bright bore. Smooth action, very good metal finish. Wood is solid with a pin through the stock behind the trigger guard. No import marks.

Carmel 5.56 NATO Folding Stock
$25

Carmel 5.56 NATO 16" Barrell with side folding adjustable buttstock. Semiautomatic gas piston rifle.

Ranger Tomahawk
$15

Ranger Tomahawk made by Viper

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