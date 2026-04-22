Hardrock Veterans Association's Shop

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Adjustable baseball hat. Stitched in red and black with the Hardrock veterans logo on the front and unit on the back. This a durable great quality hats.
Proceeds from all purchases go to general funds unless specified.
Hardrock Veterans Association o.d. green t-shirt this is a round neck Gildan soft t-shirt
Hardrock Veterans Association o.d. green t-shirt this is a round neck Gildan soft t-shirt
Hardrock Veterans Association o.d. green t-shirt this is a round neck Gildan soft t-shirt
Hardrock Veterans Association o.d. green t-shirt this is a round neck Gildan soft t-shirt
Hardrock Veterans Association o.d. green t-shirt this is a round neck Gildan soft t-shirt
Hardrock Veterans Association o.d. green t-shirt this is a round neck Gildan soft t-shirt
Inspired by the classic pin-up support of troops, our R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) shirt gives back to those still serving.
For every shirt sold, $25 goes directly to the Hardrock Association fund, helping support active-duty members in times of need.
Wear it with pride. Support those who serve.
Inspired by the classic pin-up support of troops, our R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) shirt gives back to those still serving.
For every shirt sold, $25 goes directly to the Hardrock Association fund, helping support active-duty members in times of need.
Wear it with pride. Support those who serve.
Inspired by the classic pin-up support of troops, our R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) shirt gives back to those still serving.
For every shirt sold, $25 goes directly to the Hardrock Association fund, helping support active-duty members in times of need.
Wear it with pride. Support those who serve.
Inspired by the classic pin-up support of troops, our R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) shirt gives back to those still serving.
For every shirt sold, $25 goes directly to the Hardrock Association fund, helping support active-duty members in times of need.
Wear it with pride. Support those who serve.
Inspired by the classic pin-up support of troops, our R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) shirt gives back to those still serving.
For every shirt sold, $25 goes directly to the Hardrock Association fund, helping support active-duty members in times of need.
Wear it with pride. Support those who serve.
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