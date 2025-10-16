Hardy Trunk or Treat Raffle

Has your student ever wondered what it’s like to run the Hardy School? Here’s their chance! The lucky winner will join Mr. Smith as Principal for the Day — complete with special privileges and behind-the-scenes access. Your student will assist with morning announcements, managing car line, and taking on various Principal responsibilities. Enter for a chance to win and don’t miss your child’s chance to wear the principal’s badge and make it a day to remember!
Experience the thrill of a police ride to school! Enjoy a memorable morning as your student cruises in style to Hardy School with the Wellesley Police Department.
Enjoy a fun and delicious Pizza Party for six at Oath Pizza in Wellesley! Gather your family or friends for a casual meal featuring Oath’s signature pizzas. Perfect for a family night out, a birthday celebration, or a special treat “just because!”
