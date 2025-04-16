Hardy's Year End Party

GAME TICKETS - 2 tickets for $1
$1
Purchase tickets to play games
RAFFLE BASKET TICKETS - 1 for $3
$3
Purchase a ticket to enter to win any of the baskets in the raffle!
PIZZA
$2
$2 / SLICE
POPCORN
$1
$1 per bag
DRINK
$1
$1 per drink
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing