Hare Bandits Merch

Black bag with Hare Bandits branding
Embroidered on the bag -
Top will say "Hare Bandits"
Pocket will have a little carrot designed by Thy!
Bag w/ Number Customization!
$55
Same bag as above BUUUUUT you also get whatever number you'd like embroidered on it to help ya identify your bag.
Race Jersey
$45
Cost of shipping and taxes are paid for by Hare Bandits : ) This is just the base cost of small batch custom Jerseys.
Sizing is in numbers - the smaller number is a smaller version of that size. For example if you're a Small but sometimes wear a medium you'll probably want a 4 because a 3 is on the smaller size.
2 = XS
3 & 4 = S
5 & 6 = M
7 & 8 = L
9 & 10 = XL
11 & 12 = XXL
LARGE long sleeve
$25
our long sleeve white tee in size LARGE
LARGE green tshirt
$20
our green tshirt in size LARGE
LARGE green hoodie
$30
Our green hoodie in size LARGE
MEDIUM long sleeve
$25
Our white long sleeve in size MEDIUM
MEDIUM green tshirt
$20
Our green tshirt in size MEDIUM
MEDIUM green hoodie
$30
Our green hoodie in size MEDIUM
SMALL long sleeve
$25
our long sleeve in size SMALL
SMALL green tshirt
$20
our green tshirt in size SMALL
SMALL green hoodie
$30
our green hoodie in size SMALL
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!