HARK Partnerships

Varsity Club
$1,000

• Parody4Good entry featured in TV promotions

• Volunteer opportunity at HARK Festival

• Listed as sponsor on HARK Student Competition Form

• Recognition in Horseshoes and History material

• Tickets to Parody4Good (2)

Team Captains
$2,500

• All the Varsity Club benefits with 4 Tickets to Parody4Good

• Starring role in 1 Reading Huddle TV commercial

All-Stars
$5,000

• All of the above benefits with 6 Tickets to Parody4Good

• Starring role in 2 Reading Huddle TV commercials

• Featured memory in SCHOOL SAGAS archives

