Palm Valley Elementary School PTO

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Palm Valley Elementary School PTO

About this event

Harkins Summer Passes! ESTRELLA SOLD OUT COMPLETELY! Other locations available!

15010 W McDowell Rd

Goodyear, AZ 85395, USA

HARKINS SUMMER MOVIE PASS item
HARKINS SUMMER MOVIE PASS
$8

One pass includes all 8 Summer Movies per person. PLEASE NOTE: Adults must accompany children and have their own pass! 8 Movies for $8! Movies start at 9:45am at all Locations!


*PLEASE SELECT YOUR PREFERRED DAYS AT CHECKOUT AND ADD YOUR LOCATION CHOICE NEXT TO DAY SELECTED - Mon thru Friday at select locations


**IF YOUR DAYS SELL OUT YOU WILL BE ISSUED A REFUND


***PASSES WILL BE DELIVERED MID MAY


****PLEASE ANSWER ALL QUESTIONS AT CHECKOUT FOR PROPER DELIVERY

Add a donation for Palm Valley Elementary School PTO

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