Harkins Summer Passes! ESTRELLA SOLD OUT COMPLETELY! Other locations available!

One pass includes all 8 Summer Movies per person. PLEASE NOTE: Adults must accompany children and have their own pass! 8 Movies for $8! Movies start at 9:45am at all Locations!





*PLEASE SELECT YOUR PREFERRED DAYS AT CHECKOUT AND ADD YOUR LOCATION CHOICE NEXT TO DAY SELECTED - Mon thru Friday at select locations





**IF YOUR DAYS SELL OUT YOU WILL BE ISSUED A REFUND





***PASSES WILL BE DELIVERED MID MAY





****PLEASE ANSWER ALL QUESTIONS AT CHECKOUT FOR PROPER DELIVERY