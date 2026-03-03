Harkins Summer Passes! ESTRELLA SOLD OUT COMPLETELY! Other locations available!

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About this event
One pass includes all 8 Summer Movies per person. PLEASE NOTE: Adults must accompany children and have their own pass! 8 Movies for $8! Movies start at 9:45am at all Locations!
*PLEASE SELECT YOUR PREFERRED DAYS AT CHECKOUT AND ADD YOUR LOCATION CHOICE NEXT TO DAY SELECTED - Mon thru Friday at select locations
**IF YOUR DAYS SELL OUT YOU WILL BE ISSUED A REFUND
***PASSES WILL BE DELIVERED MID MAY
****PLEASE ANSWER ALL QUESTIONS AT CHECKOUT FOR PROPER DELIVERY
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