Harkins Summer Movie Fun 2026

*Enter the number of persons going (including the required adult).

*Enter the names of all persons in your group. (The tickets will NOT have names on them. This is for P3 to identify the student's or staff's name so that we can ensure that tickets are sent out correctly).

*IMPORTANT DURING CHECKOUT: Under Help Keep Zeffy Free/ From Drop Down Menu/ Choose Other/ Enter 0.00 under Contribution to avoid fee.