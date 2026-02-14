Harlan Spring 2026 Tuition

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
This provides and covers the cost of programming during the Spring 2026 semester with a payment in full.
The total tuition amount due is $229.46.
An in-full payment covers the entire tuition balance. No recurring charges or future payments will be processed.
Renews monthly
This provides and covers the cost of programming during the Spring 2026 semester with monthly installments.
Four payments of $57.37 are required for this tuition plan, scheduled for automatic deduction on this day in February, March, April, and May 2026.
The total tuition amount due is $229.46.
Recurring payments do not cancel automatically. Payers are responsible for canceling their payment plan after the final installment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!