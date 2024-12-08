South Suburban Chicago Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.
Harlem Nights: Scholarship Fundraiser
9425 W 191st St
Mokena, IL 60448
Mother Member (Attending)
$400
JJSSCC Mother members who will be in attendance.
Mother Member (Not Attending)
$400
JJSSCC Mother members who will not be in attendance; assessment only.
Mother Member Table
$1,840
JJSSCC Mother member assessment and 8 general admission tickets.
General Admission (Ages 21+)
$180
Ticket includes meal and entertainment.
Table of 10
$1,800
Table includes meals and entertainment.
50\50 Raffle Ticket
$5
Try your luck at our 50/50 raffle. Winner takes half the pot and does not need to be present to win.
