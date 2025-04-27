The Wilmington (DE) Chapter of The Links Incorporated - Juleps & Jazz Fundraiser
Harlem Renaissance Hat and Best Dressed Contest
Crowned in Harlem Renaissance Women's Hat Showcase
free
Ladies, this is your moment to honor the tradition of bold, beautiful headwear that defined an era! From feathered fascinators to wide-brimmed wonders, your hat should be a celebration of creativity, confidence, and Harlem Renaissance flair. Whether vibrant, elegant, or playfully extravagant, let your crown tell a story as you strut across the stage.
Dapper Dreams: Finest Mens' Best Dressed Competition
free
Gentlemen, step sharp and show the world your Renaissance spirit! Channel the sophistication of Harlem’s legendary figures with tailored suits, crisp hats, and vintage accessories that capture the soul of 1920s style. From polished shoes to pocket squares, every detail counts as you compete for the title of Harlem’s finest.
