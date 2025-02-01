Harlem Voices at MAC

Enjoy an immersive performance of Harlem Voices and conversation with Composer Clovice Lewis and performers. March 8, 6:30-8:30pm @MAC. You are invited to join us in Prohibition era (1920's-30's) or fancy attire!
Flapper pack
$25
Flapper pack ~ sequined and feather head band, costume long necklace, long gloves and long cigarette holder
Gatsby gear
$25
Hat, bow tie, suspenders
Shrimp Cocktail
$10
Shrimp cocktail $10
Beef and Veggie Kabob
$9
Beef & Veggie kabob $9
Chicken and Veggie Kabob
$8
Chicken & Veggie Kabob $8
Veggie Kabob
$6
Veggie Kabob
Stuffed Mushroom
$6
Stuffed mushrooms (V) $6
Deviled Eggs
$5
Devilled eggs** 2 eggs for $5
Tea Sandwich
$4
Please specify Vegan, cheese, egg** or ham in the notes
Tea Sandwiches x 3
$11
3/$11 ~mix OK. Please specify Vegan, cheese, egg** or ham in the notes on the next check out page.
