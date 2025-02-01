Harlem Voices at MAC

Enjoy an immersive performance of Harlem Voices and conversation with Composer Clovice Lewis and performers. March 8, 6:30-8:30pm @MAC. You are invited to join us in Prohibition era (1920's-30's) or fancy attire!

Enjoy an immersive performance of Harlem Voices and conversation with Composer Clovice Lewis and performers. March 8, 6:30-8:30pm @MAC. You are invited to join us in Prohibition era (1920's-30's) or fancy attire!

seeMoreDetailsMobile