Stock the Concession Stand for the Harlem Wizards Game

Case of Water item
Case of Water
$10

Water, Water, Everywhere! Help us hydrate the masses! We'll need water for the teams, and also for attendees!

Case of Gatorade item
Case of Gatorade
$15

Keep the electrolytes flowing among our players and attendees!

Box of Chips item
Box of Chips
$20

Supply a Box of Chips for our Concession Stand

Box of Sweets item
Box of Sweets
$20

We'll purchase a box of sweets - cookies, candies, all the things kids love to buy at concessions.

Drop off a Donation item
Drop off a Donation
Free

Want to drop off a donation rather than make a cash gift? Just leave a comment with what you'll bring to SMS Main Office!

All items need to be snack sized and individually packaged.

Cases of Water and Gatorade should be single serving sized.

Please drop off no later than end of day on Thursday, February 5.

