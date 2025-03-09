Vet Fest Lake County

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Vet Fest Lake County

About this event

Harley for Heroes Escorted Ride

32201 Amvets Way

Mt Dora, FL 32757, USA

General admission
$10
Lake County Sheriff's Office Escorted Ride to Gator Harley Davidson on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Registration at AMVETS Post 1992 in Mt. Dora from 8:30 - 10:00 AM and Kick Stands Up (KSU) up at 10:30 AM.
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