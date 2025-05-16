Harley for Heroes Escorted Ride

Lake County Sheriff's Office Escorted Ride to Gator Harley Davidson on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Registration at AMVETS Post 1992 in Mt. Dora from 8:30 - 10:00 AM and Kick Stands Up (KSU) up at 10:30 AM. The adaptive motorcycle reveal for Iraq War Veteran Juan A. Amaris will occur at Gator Harley Davidson. Proceeds to benefit Vet Fest Lake County.
