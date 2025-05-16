Vet Fest Lake County

Hosted by

Vet Fest Lake County

About this event

Harley for Heroes Escorted Ride

32201 Amvets Way

Mt Dora, FL 32757, USA

Harley for Heroes Escorted Ride
$15
Lake County Sheriff's Office Escorted Ride to Gator Harley Davidson on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Registration at AMVETS Post 1992 in Mt. Dora from 8:30 - 10:00 AM and Kick Stands Up (KSU) up at 10:30 AM. The adaptive motorcycle reveal for Iraq War Veteran Juan A. Amaris will occur at Gator Harley Davidson. Proceeds to benefit Vet Fest Lake County.
Add a donation for Vet Fest Lake County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!