Harley for Heroes Escorted Ride

Lake County Sheriff's Office Escorted Ride to Gator Harley Davidson on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Registration at AMVETS Post 1992 in Mt. Dora from 8:30 - 10:00 AM and Kick Stands Up (KSU) up at 10:30 AM. The adaptive motorcycle reveal for Iraq War Veteran Juan A. Amaris will occur at Gator Harley Davidson. Proceeds to benefit Vet Fest Lake County.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Escorted Ride to Gator Harley Davidson on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Registration at AMVETS Post 1992 in Mt. Dora from 8:30 - 10:00 AM and Kick Stands Up (KSU) up at 10:30 AM. The adaptive motorcycle reveal for Iraq War Veteran Juan A. Amaris will occur at Gator Harley Davidson. Proceeds to benefit Vet Fest Lake County.

More details...