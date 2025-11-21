Hosted by

Harmer's Town Art Center, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Harmer's Town Art Center, Inc.'s Mural Auction

The Cut item
The Cut
$500

Starting bid

Listen to the story of the Cut here: https://www.harmerstown.org/mural-cut

The Currier House item
The Currier House
$500

Starting bid

Click here to hear the story of The Currier House: https://www.harmerstown.org/mural-currier

Railroad Tracks Across the Susquehanna item
Railroad Tracks Across the Susquehanna
$500

Starting bid

Click here to hear the story: https://www.harmerstown.org/mural-tracks

O'Neills and the War of 1812 item
O'Neills and the War of 1812
$500

Starting bid

Click here to hear the story: https://www.harmerstown.org/mural-oneil

The Mergler Brothers item
The Mergler Brothers
$500

Starting bid

Click here to hear the story: https://www.harmerstown.org/mural-mergler

White Chapel Gang item
White Chapel Gang
$500

Starting bid

Click here to hear the story: https://www.harmerstown.org/mural-whitechapel

The Bayou item
The Bayou
$500

Starting bid

Click here to hear the story: https://www.harmerstown.org/mural-bayou

Cal Rodgers item
Cal Rodgers
$500

Starting bid

Click here to hear the story: https://www.harmerstown.org/mural-rodgers

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!