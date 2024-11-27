Harmonia Stellarum Houston's Shop

The Archive of the Gesellschaft der Musikfreunde in Vienna holds a manuscript with six anonymous early 18th-century pasticcio sonatas for chalumeau and basso continuo—the only known works in this genre for early clarinet. Their discovery is a dream come true for lovers of early clarinet instruments and we are very proud to present them as world premiere recording on this CD. Price includes shipping in continental US

The Archive of the Gesellschaft der Musikfreunde in Vienna holds a manuscript with six anonymous early 18th-century pasticcio sonatas for chalumeau and basso continuo—the only known works in this genre for early clarinet. Their discovery is a dream come true for lovers of early clarinet instruments and we are very proud to present them as world premiere recording on this CD. Price includes shipping in continental US

seeMoreDetailsMobile