Harmonic Fest '26

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Includes two VIP tickets
VIP ticket holders receive exclusive early access to a one hour pre-party starting at 7pm. Enjoy complimentary food and beverages and an opportunity to connect with fellow supporters, sponsors, and musicians before the night's festivities begin.
includes two VIP tickets with special recognition and exclusive benefits
includes four VIP tickets with premier recognition and additional benefits
Purchase of VIP Experience or Host Committee required to add on single tickets.
VIP ticket holders receive exclusive early access to a one hour pre-party starting at 7pm. Enjoy complimentary food and beverages and an opportunity to connect with fellow supporters, sponsors, and musicians before the night's festivities begin.
Your donation pays for one of our amazing Harmonic teachers to attend the event.
Sponsor one of the evening's signature experiences as guests sing along to beloved Broadway favorites with a full live band performance. Your donation covers the cost of the Broadway Sing-A-Long as well as 2 VIP tickets. Your name or organization will be displayed at the event with prominent recognition in event materials.
Keep the celebration moving by sponsoring the dance floor as our DJ fills the room with high-energy favorites throughout the evening.
Your donation covers the cost of the Dance Floor DJ as well as 2 VIP tickets. Your name or organization will be displayed at the event with prominent recognition in event materials.
Capture the memories of an unforgettable evening. Your sponsorship supports a fun and interactive photo experience where guests can celebrate and share moments with friends.
Your donation covers the cost of the Photo Booth as well as 2 VIP tickets. Your name or organization will be displayed at the event with prominent recognition in event materials.
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