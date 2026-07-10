Pixelated yellow text announcing "HARMONIC FEST '26" is centered against a blurred, colorful background of orange, pink, and blue hues.
Harmonic Music Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Harmonic Music Foundation Inc

About this event

Harmonic Fest '26

5540 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, DC 20015, USA

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VIP Experience
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two VIP tickets

VIP ticket holders receive exclusive early access to a one hour pre-party starting at 7pm. Enjoy complimentary food and beverages and an opportunity to connect with fellow supporters, sponsors, and musicians before the night's festivities begin.

Host Committee
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

includes two VIP tickets with special recognition and exclusive benefits

Executive Host Committee
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

includes four VIP tickets with premier recognition and additional benefits

VIP Ticket Add On
$250

Purchase of VIP Experience or Host Committee required to add on single tickets.

VIP ticket holders receive exclusive early access to a one hour pre-party starting at 7pm. Enjoy complimentary food and beverages and an opportunity to connect with fellow supporters, sponsors, and musicians before the night's festivities begin.

Sponsor a Teacher Ticket
$125

Your donation pays for one of our amazing Harmonic teachers to attend the event.

Broadway Sing-A-Long Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor one of the evening's signature experiences as guests sing along to beloved Broadway favorites with a full live band performance. Your donation covers the cost of the Broadway Sing-A-Long as well as 2 VIP tickets. Your name or organization will be displayed at the event with prominent recognition in event materials.

DJ Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Keep the celebration moving by sponsoring the dance floor as our DJ fills the room with high-energy favorites throughout the evening.

Your donation covers the cost of the Dance Floor DJ as well as 2 VIP tickets. Your name or organization will be displayed at the event with prominent recognition in event materials.

Photo Booth Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Capture the memories of an unforgettable evening. Your sponsorship supports a fun and interactive photo experience where guests can celebrate and share moments with friends.


Your donation covers the cost of the Photo Booth as well as 2 VIP tickets. Your name or organization will be displayed at the event with prominent recognition in event materials.

Add a donation for Harmonic Music Foundation Inc

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