Harmonies for Health: UHP Benefit Concert

🎟️ You bring the energy, we’ll bring the music! Let us know you’ll be there to celebrate, connect, and vibe with us for a musical evening of community and joy!
2 Raffle Tickets - Vibes to Win!
$10
🎟️ You bring the vibes to possibly win a raffle prize! You must be present at the event to receive your tickets and participate in the raffle.
5 Raffle Tickets - More Vibes to Win!
$20
🎟️ You bring the vibes to maybe win a raffle prize! You must be present at the event to receive your tickets and participate in the raffle.
10 Raffle Tickets - Major Vibes to Win!
$40
🎟️ We know you really want to win a raffle prize! You must be present at the event to receive your tickets and participate in the raffle.
20 Raffle Tickets - The Most Vibes to Win!
$150
🎟️ It's like you want to secure your raffle prize! You must be present at the event to receive your tickets and participate in the raffle.
Fan Ticket (Includes UHP Pin)
$25
🎟️ A little love goes a long way! This ticket comes with a special UHP pin, (will be mailed to you post event).
Love Yourself Ticket (Includes Jewelry from Gi Collection)
$50
🎟️ Support community health and receive a special gift! This ticket includes entry to the event plus an exclusive piece from the Love Yourself Jewelry Collection by Giselle Blondet. All proceeds go directly to Urban Health Partnerships to help build healthier, more connected communities across South Florida. To learn more, visit our store at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/uhp-online-shop
🎟️ Because you believe in the full symphony!!! Join us for the concert and receive all the UHP gifts: a pin, commemorative tee, and your choice of jewelry (only one at the event)—thank you for going all in for community health! (Shirt and pin will be mailed to you post event)
