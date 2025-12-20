Harmony College Northwest
Harmony College Northwest

Harmony College Northwest

Harmony College Northwest 2026

HCNW Regular
$298

2 beds, with roommate, no linens.

HCNW Suite
$385

Single bed, linens included.

HCNW Youth 18-25
$179

Only for participants between ages 18 and 25. 2 beds, with roommate, no linens.

HCNW Commuter Full Time
$205

Lunch and dinner included

HCNW Youth Commuter - under 25
$130

Youth commuters aged 25 and under. Lunch and dinner included. Youth under 18 must be commuters.

Friday Only (Commuter)
$100

Commuter for Friday only

Saturday Only (Commuter)
$190

Commuter for Saturday only.

Saturday Only Youth
$115

Commuter Saturday Only. Age 25 and under

HCNW + Workshop - Regular
$488

Early workshop on Thurs/Fri plus full HCNW weekend Fri-Sat. 2 beds, with roommate, no linens.

HCNW + Workshop - Suite
$622

Early workshop on Thurs/Fri plus full HCNW weekend Fri-Sat. Single bed, linens included.

HCNW + Workshop - Youth 18-25
$369

Early workshop plus HCNW. Only for participants between ages 18 and 25. 2 beds, with roommate, no linens.

HCNW + Workshop - Commuter
$325

Early workshop on Thurs/Fri plus full HCNW weekend Fri-Sat.

Early (Thursday) Arrival - Regular
$106

Only add this if you are arriving Thursday and are not signing up for a workshop. Choose the early arrival ticket that matches your main HCNW ticket.

Early (Thursday) Arrival Suite
$153

Only add this if you are arriving Thursday and are not signing up for a workshop. Choose the early arrival ticket that matches your main HCNW ticket.

Early (Thursday) Arrival Youth 18-25
$60

Only add this if you are arriving Thursday and are not signing up for a workshop. Choose the early arrival ticket that matches your main HCNW ticket.

