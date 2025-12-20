Harmony College Northwest 2026

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
2 beds, with roommate, no linens.
Single bed, linens included.
Only for participants between ages 18 and 25. 2 beds, with roommate, no linens.
Lunch and dinner included
Youth commuters aged 25 and under. Lunch and dinner included. Youth under 18 must be commuters.
Commuter for Friday only
Commuter for Saturday only.
Commuter Saturday Only. Age 25 and under
Early workshop on Thurs/Fri plus full HCNW weekend Fri-Sat. 2 beds, with roommate, no linens.
Early workshop on Thurs/Fri plus full HCNW weekend Fri-Sat. Single bed, linens included.
Early workshop plus HCNW. Only for participants between ages 18 and 25. 2 beds, with roommate, no linens.
Early workshop on Thurs/Fri plus full HCNW weekend Fri-Sat.
Only add this if you are arriving Thursday and are not signing up for a workshop. Choose the early arrival ticket that matches your main HCNW ticket.
Only add this if you are arriving Thursday and are not signing up for a workshop. Choose the early arrival ticket that matches your main HCNW ticket.
Only add this if you are arriving Thursday and are not signing up for a workshop. Choose the early arrival ticket that matches your main HCNW ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!