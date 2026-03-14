Harmony Earth Foundation's Shop

🌱 Community Sponsorship Opportunity – Roots to Resilience Youth Program 🌱





We’re excited to launch our Roots to Resilience Youth Program T-Shirt Fundraiser! These shirts represent everything our program stands for—helping youth learn, grow, and thrive through agriculture, nature, leadership, and life skills.





We are inviting local businesses, families, and community supporters to become sponsors! Sponsor names will be proudly displayed on the back of our program shirts, which will be worn by our youth and supporters throughout the community.





🌾 Sponsorship Levels

• Harvest Level – $100+

• Growth Level – $75+

• Seed Level – $50+





✨ Every sponsor will receive a FREE T-shirt as a thank-you for supporting the program!





Your sponsorship helps support youth activities, educational materials, and hands-on learning experiences through our 4-H Roots to Resilience program.





If you’d like to sponsor or have your business name included on the shirts, please message us or comment below and we’ll send you the details!





Thank you for helping our youth plant strong roots for the future. 🌱