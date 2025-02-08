Harmony Explosion Northeast - Maine

Join us at the evening show where you'll get to listen to the amazing music that our students can make when they sing together in close harmony! They will be joined by an all-star cast of popular Barbershop quartets and choruses. Curtain time is at 7:00 PM at Lawrence High School, 9 School Street in Fairfield, ME.
Join us at the evening show where you'll get to listen to the amazing music that our students can make when they sing together in close harmony! They will be joined by an all-star cast of popular Barbershop quartets and choruses. Curtain time is at 7:00 PM at Lawrence High School, 9 School Street in Fairfield, ME.
Staff
Free
Register as a staff member for this one-day HXNE Event. *Only pre-approved staff, please.
Register as a staff member for this one-day HXNE Event. *Only pre-approved staff, please.
Chaperone
Free
Register as a Chaperone for this one-day HXNE Event.
*Applicants must complete certain training requirements to be accepted as a chaperone.
Register as a Chaperone for this one-day HXNE Event.
*Applicants must complete certain training requirements to be accepted as a chaperone.
Faculty
Free
Register as a HXNE faculty member for this one-day HXNE Event. *Only pre-approved faculty, please.
Register as a HXNE faculty member for this one-day HXNE Event. *Only pre-approved faculty, please.
Volunteer
Free
Let us know if you want to help!
Let us know if you want to help!
Add a donation for Northeastern District - Barbershop Harmony Society
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