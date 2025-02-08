Harmony Explosion Northeast - Maine

Join us at the evening show where you'll get to listen to the amazing music that our students can make when they sing together in close harmony! They will be joined by an all-star cast of popular Barbershop quartets and choruses. Curtain time is at 7:00 PM at Lawrence High School, 9 School Street in Fairfield, ME.

Join us at the evening show where you'll get to listen to the amazing music that our students can make when they sing together in close harmony! They will be joined by an all-star cast of popular Barbershop quartets and choruses. Curtain time is at 7:00 PM at Lawrence High School, 9 School Street in Fairfield, ME.

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