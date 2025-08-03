Hosted by
About this event
Entry to Harmony for Heroes featuring the All-Star Brass Band. Includes general seating in the main concert hall.
Doors open at 2 PM.
Enjoy premium concert seating plus access to an exclusive post-show VIP Mixer with Operation Meraki leaders, community partners, and band members. Includes light hors d'oeuvres, refreshments, and a networking experience that gives back.
As a Platinum Sponsor, you set the tone for giving in our community. With the highest level of visibility and the most premium perks—including top billing in all event materials and exclusive recognition—your support creates the foundation for Harmony for Heroes' impact.
Gold Sponsors fuel the heart of our event. You’ll receive standout marketing, generous VIP access, and special acknowledgment. Your gift brings Harmony for Heroes to life with style and substance.
Silver Sponsors help turn good intentions into action, receiving prominent recognition and great perks. Your commitment ensures veterans and families enjoy a night they’ll remember.
Bronze Sponsors show up where it matters—supporting veterans, gaining meaningful recognition, and helping to make the concert open to everyone. This is a great entry level for businesses and individuals who believe in the cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!