St. Louis Vocal Project

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St. Louis Vocal Project

About this event

Harmony IC&C 2026

Galt House 140 N Fourth St

Louisville, KY 40202, USA

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All Events Pass
$225

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for members.

GUEST EVENT PASS
$180

An all event pass for each guest. Individual events can be purchase at the event for $35/event.

Youth All Event Pass
$139

Includes all events at the competition. This price is for children ages 13-25. Children 12 and under are free.

Harmony Celebration Dinner
$55

The Saturday night dinner includes:

•Garden salad with tomato, cucumber and carrots served ranch and balsamic

•Garlic herb marinated and grilled chicken breast with apple brandy demi-glace Roasted leek polenta Honey roasted carved baby carrots

•Salted caramel cheesecake

A Vegan and gluten free are available

Children's Dinner
$23

Chicken fingers, mac n cheese, and a fruit cup. This will be served as a plated meal and special vouchers will be provided for ages 3-12

Adult Non-performing Member
$170
Add a donation for St. Louis Vocal Project

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