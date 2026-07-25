Harmony IC&C 2026

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Louisville, KY 40202, USA
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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for members.
An all event pass for each guest. Individual events can be purchase at the event for $35/event.
Includes all events at the competition. This price is for children ages 13-25. Children 12 and under are free.
The Saturday night dinner includes:
•Garden salad with tomato, cucumber and carrots served ranch and balsamic
•Garlic herb marinated and grilled chicken breast with apple brandy demi-glace Roasted leek polenta Honey roasted carved baby carrots
•Salted caramel cheesecake
A Vegan and gluten free are available
Chicken fingers, mac n cheese, and a fruit cup. This will be served as a plated meal and special vouchers will be provided for ages 3-12
$
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