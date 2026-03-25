College Application and Beyond: Panel Session

In addition to access to the group panel session, the VIP package also includes:

an autographed portrait by Steve Chu, winner of the 1997 Nobel Prize in Physics, Professor at Stanford, and former US Secretary of Energy, who kindly personally signed his portraits in support of Harmony123.

a 1-hr exclusive 1:1 Q/A session with a Stanford student who transferred from UCSD, and his parent who is an alumnus of Stanford and Brown and also an admission interviewer. Mutually convenient time and link will be sent in follow-up email individually.

(if you are interested in a private session with someone from another university instead, please check availability by emailing [email protected].)





Price is in US Dollars. Every dollar goes to support charity.