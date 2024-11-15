The Reading League, Washington

Hosted by

The Reading League, Washington

About this event

Harnessing the Science of Learning: Book Study Sessions 2, 3, 4

General admission for Non-Members
$15
Non-Members: $15 for all three sessions. You will only need to register once.
Free for Members
Free
Free admission for TRL-WA Members for all three sessions. You will only need to register once.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!