Harpeth Hills Ladies Golf League Silent Auction

Par Golf TN item
Par Golf TN
$25

Starting bid

A voucher for a 1.5 hr GOLFZON Session for 1-2 players, featuring Golf Digest's # 1 rated golf simulator with over 200 world-class courses. Valued at $90. 5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr #300, Brentwood, TN 37027

Website: www.pargolftn.com

CBD Store Sample Pack Gift Basket item
CBD Store Sample Pack Gift Basket item
CBD Store Sample Pack Gift Basket item
CBD Store Sample Pack Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

A sample pack of CBD gummies, drinks, skin protection, and information on The CBD Store. Valued at $125

Golf Simulator Package item
Golf Simulator Package
$50

Starting bid

10-Session Golf Simulator Package at Golf Galaxy. Valued at $300.

Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey - 2022 item
Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey - 2022
$25

Starting bid

Alzheimer's Association special batch Double mellowed Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey. Engraved bottle.

$25 Golf Galaxy or Dick's Gift Card item
$25 Golf Galaxy or Dick's Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Gift card that can be used at either Dick's or Golf Galaxy. Valued at $25.

PGA TOUR Superstore Players' Plus Membership item
PGA TOUR Superstore Players' Plus Membership item
PGA TOUR Superstore Players' Plus Membership
$50

Starting bid

Membership benefits include: Daily Practice session at any PGA TOUR Superstore, 1 Annual member lesson, 1 Annual member fitting, Free standard ground shipping for online orders, 30 free grip installations, and 50% off club repair services. VALUED AT $299.99

PGA TOUR Superstore Studio 3-Pack Adult Golf Lessons item
PGA TOUR Superstore Studio 3-Pack Adult Golf Lessons
$50

Starting bid

Package includes: Personalized instruction in an elevated STUDIO experience, Includes three 45-minute sessions with a PGA TOUR Superstore Performance Center certified golf instructor, Industry Leading ball flight launch monitor technology, and Digital video capture and cloud-based swing video access. VALUED AT $219.99

Golf Galaxy PGA Golf Lesson item
Golf Galaxy PGA Golf Lesson
$25

Starting bid

Good for one golf lesson with the Golf Galaxy PGA Professional. ONLY VALID AT THE 330 FRANKLIN ROAD LOCATION. VALUED AT $79.99

PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE Driver Fitting item
PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE Driver Fitting
$25

Starting bid

Certificate includes: Personalized fitting in an elevated STUDIO experience, a 75-minute session with a PGA TOUR Superstore Performance Center certified STUDIO fitter, TOUR-level expertise TRACKMAN technology, and thousand of club and shaft combination of the latest equipment for an unbiased recommendation fit to your swing. VALUED at $99.99

PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE Iron Fitting item
PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE Iron Fitting
$25

Starting bid

Certificate includes: Personalized fitting in an elevated STUDIO experience, a 75-minute session with a PGA TOUR Superstore Performance Center certified STUDIO fitter, TOUR-level expertise, SAM PuttLab technology, and thousand of club and shaft combination of the latest equipment for an unbiased recommendation fit to your swing. VALUED at $99.99

$100 Gift Card - WOODHOUSE Luxury Spa item
$100 Gift Card - WOODHOUSE Luxury Spa
$25

Starting bid

This $100 Gift Card for WOODHOUSE Luxury Spa can be used toward any of the phenomenal Spa and Wellness services they offer. VALUED at $100.

Two - $25 Gift Cards for Sam's Place item
Two - $25 Gift Cards for Sam's Place
$10

Starting bid

Fifty dollars worth of gift cards for many of our ladies favorite after golf hangout - Sam's Place. VALUE: $50

$100 Gift Card for HOT PINK item
$100 Gift Card for HOT PINK
$25

Starting bid

Hot Pink is a locally-owned gift boutique with an ever-changing selection of curated gift, home and baby items. We offer old-fashioned customer service in a happy environment and love being a part of so many special occasions! Browse to your heart’s content and we will wrap up your treasures in our complimentary toile gift bags!

231 Franklin Road
Brentwood, TN 37027. VALUE: $100

Springtime - Handcrafted Rose Prosecco Gift Item item
Springtime - Handcrafted Rose Prosecco Gift Item item
Springtime - Handcrafted Rose Prosecco Gift Item item
Springtime - Handcrafted Rose Prosecco Gift Item
$25

Starting bid

This one of a kind Gift Item, with gift tag, is perfect for a hostess, housewarming, special occasion, or birthday gift. Each bottle has been designed and handcrafted by Ellaine Long. VALUE: Priceless

Happy Holidays - Handcrafted Prosecco Gift Item
$25

Starting bid

This one of a kind Gift Item, with gift tag, is perfect for a hostess, housewarming, special occasion, or birthday gift. Each bottle has been designed and handcrafted by Ellaine Long. VALUE: Priceless

CELEBRATE - Handcrafted Rose Prosecco Gift Item
$25

Starting bid

This one of a kind Gift Item, with gift tag, is perfect for a hostess, housewarming, special occasion, or birthday gift. Each bottle has been designed and handcrafted by Ellaine Long. VALUE: Priceless

Happy Birthday - Handcrafted Prosecco Gift Item
$25

Starting bid

This one of a kind Gift Item, with gift tag, is perfect for a birthday gift. Each bottle has been designed and handcrafted by Ellaine Long. VALUE: Priceless

Flower Garden - Handcrafted Prosecco Gift Item
$25

Starting bid

This one of a kind Gift Item, with gift tag, is perfect for a hostess, housewarming, special occasion, or birthday gift. Each bottle has been designed and handcrafted by Ellaine Long. VALUE: Priceless

Happy Birthday - Handcrafted Rose Prosecco Gift Item
$25

Starting bid

This one of a kind Gift Item, with gift tag, is perfect for a hostess, housewarming, special occasion, or birthday gift. Each bottle has been designed and handcrafted by Ellaine Long. VALUE: Priceless

Spread Love - Handcrafted Prosecco Gift Item
$25

Starting bid

This one of a kind Gift Item, with gift tag, is perfect for a hostess, housewarming, special occasion, or birthday gift. Each bottle has been designed and handcrafted by Ellaine Long. VALUE: Priceless

Merry Christmas - Handcrafted Prosecco Gift Item
$25

Starting bid

This one of a kind Gift Item, with gift tag, is perfect for a hostess, housewarming, special occasion, or birthday gift. Each bottle has been designed and handcrafted by Ellaine Long. VALUE: Priceless

Thinking of You - Handcrafted Prosecco Gift Item
$25

Starting bid

This one of a kind Gift Item, with gift tag, is perfect for a hostess, housewarming, special occasion, or birthday gift. Each bottle has been designed and handcrafted by Ellaine Long. VALUE: Priceless

Handcrafted Prosecco Gift Item
$25

Starting bid

This one of a kind Gift Item, with gift tag, is perfect for a hostess, housewarming, special occasion, or birthday gift. Each bottle has been designed and handcrafted by Ellaine Long. VALUE: Priceless

$250 Johnston & Murphy Gift Card item
$250 Johnston & Murphy Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Johnston & Murphy
$250 Gift Card

Long-standing footwear chain for men & women that sells classic accessories & apparel too.

Gift card can be used online at www.johnstonmurphy.com or any store location. The nearest stores are located in Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin, TN or The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, TN.

Two - $25 Sperry's Gift Cards item
Two - $25 Sperry's Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

Fifty dollars worth of Sperry's gift cards. If you haven't checked it out, try Sperry's for their Happy Hour. https://www.sperrys.com/location/sperrys-restaurant-cool-springs/. VALUE: $50

Diagonal Joy Quilt Pattern - Patriotic colors item
Diagonal Joy Quilt Pattern - Patriotic colors item
Diagonal Joy Quilt Pattern - Patriotic colors item
Diagonal Joy Quilt Pattern - Patriotic colors
$100

Starting bid

Diagonal Joy quilt pattern in Patriotic Colors.

Dimensions: 63.5" x 71"

Pieced and quilted by Pam Hargrove.

Suggested retail: $375

3 - Domaine Serene Wine Pinot Noirs item
3 - Domaine Serene Wine Pinot Noirs
$25

Starting bid

Domaine Serene Vineyard is located in the Dundee Hills in Oregon.


Our seven individual vineyard estates, planted exclusively with Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, are dry farmed and LIVE certified. 

These are three of their Pinot Noirs:

Gold Eagle Vineyard -2013

Cote Sud Vineyard - 2014

Jerusalem Hill Vineyard - 2013


Value: $225

Wellers Antique 107 Bourbon Whiskey item
Wellers Antique 107 Bourbon Whiskey item
Wellers Antique 107 Bourbon Whiskey item
Wellers Antique 107 Bourbon Whiskey
$75

Starting bid

Weller Antique 107 Bourbon, a standout choice for bourbon enthusiasts. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, this bourbon is crafted using the traditional wheated recipe that defines the Weller brand. With a robust 107 proof, it delivers a bold character while maintaining a smooth and refined profile. Whether you’re new to bourbon or a seasoned connoisseur, Weller Antique 107 is an essential addition to your collection.


Distilled in the heart of Kentucky, W.L. Weller Antique 107 is aged for a minimum of seven years, allowing the flavors to mature beautifully in charred oak barrels. This bourbon whiskey for sale boasts a deep amber hue, inviting you to savor its complexity. Each bottle reflects a commitment to quality and authenticity.


On the palate, Weller Antique 107 reveals layers of rich caramel, honey, and dark fruit, balanced by a hint of spice. The finish is warm and enduring, featuring hints of vanilla and toasted oak that entice you to savor it again and again. This bourbon’s distinctive flavor makes it perfect for sipping neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail. 

Gail Wine 2021 Red Table Wine and Prosecco Doc Rose item
Gail Wine 2021 Red Table Wine and Prosecco Doc Rose item
Gail Wine 2021 Red Table Wine and Prosecco Doc Rose item
Gail Wine 2021 Red Table Wine and Prosecco Doc Rose
$25

Starting bid

Gail Wine 2021 "Doris" Red Table WineCosta Ross

“Doris” is Gail Wine’s 2nd label for their table wine series. This blend consists of 85% Zinfandel, 10% Mixed blacks, and 5% Barbera. This cool little blend only sees neutral oak to keep it fresh and lively. The nose is full of fresh eucalyptus, violets and cocoa while the palate has cassis, currants and blackberries. This would be an amazing BBQ wine accompanying just about anything you want to toss on the grill. 


Prosecco Doc Rose Extra Dry

Bright pink wine.

With a lively and persistent perlage, it has intense aromas with floral hints of white and red flowers accompanied by fruity notes.

Savage & Cooke 750 ml Second Glance American Whiskey item
Savage & Cooke 750 ml Second Glance American Whiskey item
Savage & Cooke 750 ml Second Glance American Whiskey item
Savage & Cooke 750 ml Second Glance American Whiskey
$25

Starting bid

Name: Second Glance American Whiskey
Brand/Distillery: Savage & Cooke
Region: Mare Island, Vallejo, California, USA
Age Statement: Aged a minimum of 5 years
ABV: 44% (88 Proof)
Mash Bill: 95% Corn, 4% Rye, 1% Malted Barley
Cask Types: Initially aged in ex-bourbon barrels, then finished in Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon wine barrels


Balcones Texas Whisky Single Malt Single Barrel - 750ML item
Balcones Texas Whisky Single Malt Single Barrel - 750ML item
Balcones Texas Whisky Single Malt Single Barrel - 750ML item
Balcones Texas Whisky Single Malt Single Barrel - 750ML
$40

Starting bid

Balcones made special for Red Dog Wine and Spirits.


This whisky pioneered a new way to distill the spirit we loved while taking cues from the Texas climate. We started with a traditional single malt approach to our process and ingredients but with a more virgin oak-forward profile to bring a new perspective to what is now known as American Single Malt. Along the way, we found our purpose—to be a leader in this burgeoning category.

Celebrate with Sparkle Sparkling Wine Gift Collection
$10

Starting bid

"Celebrate With Sparkle” – Your Perfect Toast to Life’s Moments!

Elevate your celebrations with our exquisite “Celebrate With Sparkle” collection, designed to add a touch of brilliance to any occasion. Whether you're marking a milestone or simply savoring life's everyday joys, our offerings are crafted to make every moment shine.

"Celebrate With Sparkle" sparkling wine, a pink bubbly from France, is reviewed as a bright, cool, and balanced option, perfect for starting a meal or sparking conversation. It's a dry, medium-bodied rosé with notes of under-ripe strawberry, pear, and cream, designed to be uplifting. This wine is recommended as a celebration starter and a good pairing for seafood, sushi, or light salads.

Franklin Bridge Foursome Gift Certificate item
Franklin Bridge Foursome Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

This gift certificate for the Franklin Bridge Golf Club can be used for golf anytime. VALUE: $400+

Bookers. Bourbon item
Bookers. Bourbon
$50

Starting bid

Booker's Bourbon is a high-proof, uncut, and unfiltered bourbon known for its bold, intense flavors. Reviews often highlight a rich, spicy, and complex profile with notes of caramel, vanilla, oak, and sometimes fruit and nuts. The high proof (typically between 121 and 130) contributes to a warming finish, but is generally well-integrated with the other flavors. Value: $100

Hello Sunshine - Handcrafted Prosecco Gift Item
$25

Starting bid

This one of a kind Gift Item, with gift tag, is perfect for a hostess, housewarming, special occasion, or birthday gift. Each bottle has been designed and handcrafted by Ellaine Long. VALUE: Priceless

