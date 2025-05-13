Harpeth Hills Ladies Golf League Silent Auction

Gail Wine 2021 "Doris" Red Table WineCosta Ross

“Doris” is Gail Wine’s 2nd label for their table wine series. This blend consists of 85% Zinfandel, 10% Mixed blacks, and 5% Barbera. This cool little blend only sees neutral oak to keep it fresh and lively. The nose is full of fresh eucalyptus, violets and cocoa while the palate has cassis, currants and blackberries. This would be an amazing BBQ wine accompanying just about anything you want to toss on the grill.





Prosecco Doc Rose Extra Dry

Bright pink wine.

With a lively and persistent perlage, it has intense aromas with floral hints of white and red flowers accompanied by fruity notes.