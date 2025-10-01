HarpFest 2025

We are so excited that you will be playing in the ensemble, participating in workshops and joining in the concert! Please make sure that your SDHS membership is current. If you are a hobbiest, semi professional, or professional who would like to participate in the ensembles, and haven't signed up through a SDHS teacher, please email [email protected] with your selections and parts.
Register for the parent workshop and the concert. Parents do not need to be members of the SDHS.
2:30-3:15 Concert Attire Workshop
4-5 pm: HarpFest Concert
Reserve your spot at the 4 pm free concert featuring the HarpFest harp ensemble and SDHS Student Solos.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing