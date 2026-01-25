Harram Temple No 23 Of The Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles

Hosted by

Harram Temple No 23 Of The Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles

About this raffle

Harram Temple No.23 Charitable Events Support Give Away Test

3 Tickets
Free
This includes 3 tickets

Includes 3 chances to win an 85” Smart TV. Proceeds support Harram Temple No. 23 community service and youth programs.

See Giveaway rules at the bottom of the campaign description.

6 Tickets
$50
This includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 chances to win an 85” Smart TV. Proceeds support Harram Temple No. 23 community service and youth programs.


See Giveaway rules at the bottom of the campaign description.

9 Tickets
$75
This includes 9 tickets

Includes 9 chances to win an 85” Smart TV. Proceeds support Harram Temple No. 23 community service and youth programs.


See Giveaway rules at the bottom of the campaign description.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!