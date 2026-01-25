Harram Temple No.23 Charitable Events Support Give Away Test

Hosted by
About this raffle
Includes 3 chances to win an 85” Smart TV. Proceeds support Harram Temple No. 23 community service and youth programs.
See Giveaway rules at the bottom of the campaign description.
Includes 6 chances to win an 85” Smart TV. Proceeds support Harram Temple No. 23 community service and youth programs.
See Giveaway rules at the bottom of the campaign description.
Includes 9 chances to win an 85” Smart TV. Proceeds support Harram Temple No. 23 community service and youth programs.
See Giveaway rules at the bottom of the campaign description.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!