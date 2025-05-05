Harriet’s House Mother’s Day Tea- A Legacy of Love: Honoring Mothers of the Past, Present, and Future.
The Encanto Park Club House- 2499 N 15th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85007, USA
General Admission
$55
Includes the full-service tea, food, and entry into the event for one attendee.
Includes the full-service tea, food, and entry into the event for one attendee.
Companion Ticket
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes full-service tea, food, and entry into the event for two attendees.
Includes full-service tea, food, and entry into the event for two attendees.
Harriet's House Signature Tea (Ticket Add-On)
$25
Harriet’s House Signature Event Tea is a fruity herbal tea. It is loaded with vitamins and anti-oxidants, rich with freshness for relaxation and general well-being. It’s amazing for cleansing the body from toxins and keeping the immune system strong. It restores your natural glow and will make a great addition to your beauty regime.
The authentic taste of berries has a fresh, subtle tart finish. All the ingredients serve unique benefits and keep one hydrated and boost the immune system.
Hibiscus promotes liver health, elderberry supports heart health and has anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects, and Rosehip may aid weight loss. Loose tea leaves are easy to prepare and tastes delicious with hot brewed tea. Ingredients: Hibiscus, Elderberry, Rosehip, Currants, and Natural flavors. (Purchase of a tea includes a 56-gram package of loose leaf tea and shipping cost.)
Harriet’s House Signature Event Tea is a fruity herbal tea. It is loaded with vitamins and anti-oxidants, rich with freshness for relaxation and general well-being. It’s amazing for cleansing the body from toxins and keeping the immune system strong. It restores your natural glow and will make a great addition to your beauty regime.
The authentic taste of berries has a fresh, subtle tart finish. All the ingredients serve unique benefits and keep one hydrated and boost the immune system.
Hibiscus promotes liver health, elderberry supports heart health and has anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects, and Rosehip may aid weight loss. Loose tea leaves are easy to prepare and tastes delicious with hot brewed tea. Ingredients: Hibiscus, Elderberry, Rosehip, Currants, and Natural flavors. (Purchase of a tea includes a 56-gram package of loose leaf tea and shipping cost.)
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