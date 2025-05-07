Harriet's House Tea Fundraiser

Harriet’s House Signature Event Tea is a fruity herbal tea. It is loaded with vitamins and anti-oxidants, rich with freshness for relaxation and general well-being. It’s amazing for cleansing the body from toxins and keeping the immune system strong. It restores your natural glow and will make a great addition to your beauty regime. The authentic taste of berries has a fresh, subtle tart finish. All the ingredients serve unique benefits and keep one hydrated and boost the immune system. Hibiscus promotes liver health, elderberry supports heart health and has anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects, and Rosehip may aid weight loss. Loose tea leaves are easy to prepare and tastes delicious with hot brewed tea. Ingredients: Hibiscus, Elderberry, Rosehip, Currants, and Natural flavors. (Purchase of a tea includes a 56-gram package of loose leaf tea and shipping cost.)

