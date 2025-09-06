Harrington Elementary School PTA Sponsorship

Platinum
$2,000
  • Your company logo with website link and business description displayed on the PTA website 
  • Your company logo displayed on all events throughout the year
  • Your company logo displayed on the monthly newsletter that goes out to over 400 families and students
  • Opportunity to display your business at promotional table/booth at three of the biggest school events attended by over 100’s of people
  • Distribution of your promotional material/flyers at all major PTA events
  • Two Featured ad on PTA social media 
Gold
$1,000
  • Your company logo with website link and business description displayed on the PTA website 
  • Your company logo displayed on 3 school events throughout the year
  • Your company logo displayed on the monthly newsletter that goes out to over 400 families and students
  • Opportunity to display your business at promotional table/booth at two of the biggest school events attended by over 100’s of people
  • Distribution of your promotional material/flyers at 3 PTA events
  • One Featured ad on PTA social media
Silver
$500
  • Your company logo displayed on 2 school events throughout the year
  • Your company logo displayed on 3 newsletter that goes out to over 400 families and students
  • Distribution of your promotional material/flyers at 2 PTA events
  • One Featured ad on PTA social media

