Invest in Your Child Raffle Contest

Hosted by
About this raffle
:Pippa's Cafe: $50 giftcard
:Basilico Italian: $50 giftcard
:Popstarz Popcorn: Sampler Basket ($40 value)
https://popstarzpopcorn.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorxSGv8TnKdDfmkiOYV4SnpIMPsuhXKmeM0kX_2QDNjaZtF3tis
:Beem Light Sauna: merchandise swag bag with one free session ($65 value)
https://www.beemlightsauna.com/
:Premier Tanning Salon: one free month of UV and spray tanning ($99 value)
https://premiertanningsalon.com/
:Laundry soap and dryer ball basket in Buff City's Soap top selling scent "Fresh Cotton". ($40 value)
:Christian Brothers Automotive: 1 free synthetic oil change with tire rotation ($125 value)
:Pike's Nursery: $25 giftcard
https://www.pikenursery.com/pike-nurseries-highland-creek
:O'Reilly Auto Parts: Carwash Essentials with a Complete Armor All Kit ($125 value)
https://www.oreillyauto.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorQcOwtasGDBhu8ylHon8bAZW25t60ilP_x7ayE9HQzbtr4AtoC
:Charlotte Checkers: (4) tickets to any game plus a checkers swag bag filled with merchandise (includes adult shirt, kids t-shirt, mini hockey stick, hat, puck, coozie, sticker)
($200 value)
https://charlottecheckers.com/
:Stars and Strikes: Entertainment Pass (6) people. Two hours of Bowling, one lane & shoe rental included. One pitcher of soda and a large one topping pizza.
($130 value)
2 Tickets to the Sept 27th @ 7:30pm vs. Montreal
Section 309 Row 19 seats 1&2
Club level ($350 value)
4 Tickets to the Sept 27th @ 7:30pm vs. Montreal
Section V111 Row 1 seats 7-10
includes food and beverage service
($1,700 value)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!