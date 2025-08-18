Harris Road Middle School PTSO

Invest in Your Child Raffle Contest

Feed the Family Basket ($140 value)
$5

:Pippa's Cafe: $50 giftcard

:Basilico Italian: $50 giftcard

:Popstarz Popcorn: Sampler Basket ($40 value)

Glow Up Basket ($204 value)
$5

:Beem Light Sauna: merchandise swag bag with one free session ($65 value)

:Premier Tanning Salon: one free month of UV and spray tanning ($99 value)

:Laundry soap and dryer ball basket in Buff City's Soap top selling scent "Fresh Cotton". ($40 value)

The To-Do List Basket ($275 value)
$5

:Christian Brothers Automotive: 1 free synthetic oil change with tire rotation ($125 value)

:Pike's Nursery: $25 giftcard

:O'Reilly Auto Parts: Carwash Essentials with a Complete Armor All Kit ($125 value)

Family Fun Basket ($330 value)
$10

:Charlotte Checkers: (4) tickets to any game plus a checkers swag bag filled with merchandise (includes adult shirt, kids t-shirt, mini hockey stick, hat, puck, coozie, sticker)

($200 value)

:Stars and Strikes: Entertainment Pass (6) people. Two hours of Bowling, one lane & shoe rental included. One pitcher of soda and a large one topping pizza.

($130 value)

FC Soccer Tickets Basket ($350 value)
$10

2 Tickets to the Sept 27th @ 7:30pm vs. Montreal

Section 309 Row 19 seats 1&2

Club level ($350 value)

FC Soccer Tickets Basket ($1770 value)
$20

4 Tickets to the Sept 27th @ 7:30pm vs. Montreal

Section V111 Row 1 seats 7-10

includes food and beverage service

($1,700 value)

