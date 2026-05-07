Harrisburg Cougar Midget Football Association's Registration

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
No expiration
Early Registration : 3/15/26 until 5/31/26
Registration Fee: $75
Equipment Fee:
New Cheerleader- $220- Equipment includes bows, socks, warm up, sneakers, crop top, and briefs, rain jacket and book bag
No expiration
Early Registration : 3/15/26 until 5/31/26
Registration Fee: $100
Equipment Fee:
New Cheerleader- $220- Equipment includes bows, socks, warm up, sneakers, crop top, and briefs, rain jacket and book ba
No expiration
Registration Fee: $100
Crop Top: $20
Socks: $7/ pair
Cheer Bag: $20
Warm up: $65- jacket and pants (jacket only- $35)
Sneakers: $50
Rain Jacket:$15
Sneaker poms:$3
Bows:$7/bow
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!