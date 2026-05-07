Harrisburg Cougar Midget Football Association

Offered by

Harrisburg Cougar Midget Football Association

About the memberships

Harrisburg Cougar Midget Football Association's Registration

Football Registration and Equipment- Regular Registration
$275

No expiration

  • Registration: $150
  • Equipment- $125 
  • Total: $275
  • -each player will receive customizable jersey w/ name, practice pants, practice jersey, game day pants,  2 pairs of socks, mouth piece to keep
Cheerleading Registration- New with equipment - early bird
$295

No expiration

Early Registration : 3/15/26 until 5/31/26

Registration Fee: $75

Equipment Fee: 

New Cheerleader- $220- Equipment includes bows, socks, warm up, sneakers, crop top, and briefs, rain jacket and book bag

Cheerleading Registration- New with equipment
$320

No expiration

Early Registration : 3/15/26 until 5/31/26

Registration Fee: $100

Equipment Fee: 

New Cheerleader- $220- Equipment includes bows, socks, warm up, sneakers, crop top, and briefs, rain jacket and book ba

Cheerleading Returner- Regular Registration only
Pay what you can

No expiration

Registration Fee: $100

  • Equipment Fees:
  • Returning Cheerleader- Equipment may be purchased individually based on need. Total payment should be based on equipment need plus registration.
  • Briefs: $10

Crop Top: $20

Socks: $7/ pair

Cheer Bag: $20

Warm up: $65- jacket and pants (jacket only- $35)

Sneakers: $50

Rain Jacket:$15

Sneaker poms:$3

Bows:$7/bow

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!