Harrisburg Elementary School Pto

Hosted by

Harrisburg Elementary School Pto

About this event

Harrisburg PTO Spirit Rock Reservation 2025 Dates

10215 Harrisburg Rd

Fort Mill, SC 29707, USA

Car Rider Spirit Rock - starts 4 PM day before reservation
$10

🔒Must be a PTO member. We’ll kindly verify your membership status before confirming your reservation. Thank you for being a part of our Harrisburg PTO 💛Link to join PTO: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/pto-family-memberships-2025-2016-school-year

Bus Rider Spirit Rock - starts 4 PM day before reservation
$10

🔒Must be a PTO member. We’ll kindly verify your membership status before confirming your reservation. Thank you for being a part of our Harrisburg PTO 💛Link to join PTO: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/pto-family-memberships-2025-2016-school-year

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!