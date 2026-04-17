Harrisburg Elementary School Pto

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Harrisburg Elementary School Pto

About this event

Harrisburg PTO Spirit Rock Reservation 2026-2027 School Year

10251 Harrisburg Rd

Fort Mill, SC 29707, USA

Car Rider Spirit Rock - starts 4 PM day before reservation item
Car Rider Spirit Rock - starts 4 PM day before reservation
$10

🔒Must be a PTO member. We’ll kindly verify your membership status before confirming your reservation. Thank you for being a part of our Harrisburg PTO 💛Link to join PTO: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/pto-family-memberships-2025-2016-school-year

Bus Rider Spirit Rock - starts 4 PM day before reservation item
Bus Rider Spirit Rock - starts 4 PM day before reservation
$10

🔒Must be a PTO member. We’ll kindly verify your membership status before confirming your reservation. Thank you for being a part of our Harrisburg PTO 💛Link to join PTO: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/pto-family-memberships-2025-2016-school-year

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