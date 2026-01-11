Harrison Art League Inc

Harrison Art League Inc

About the memberships

Harrison Art League's Memberships

Artist Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: January 1

Adult artist membership includes discounted art show entry fees, artist info and links on HAL website, and qualify for artist of the month consideration which includes local news and social mentions.

Family Membership
$35

Renews yearly on: January 1

Same benefits as standard membership but your whole family can participate!

Student Membership
$15

Renews yearly on: January 1

Same benefits as standard membership! Students must be 16 or older.

Art Patron Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: January 1

Art patron members may discover they are more creative than they thought and are welcome to attend meetings and workshops or volunteer to help with art shows and events.

