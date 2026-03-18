Harrison High Band Boosters, Pops in the Park Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Includes everything you need for your next outdoor and camping adventure. Such as hammocks, insulated mugs, picnic essentials, camp chairs, and packable day pack, first aid kit and more.
Everything you need for an awesome Family Game Night
A variety of restaurant and entertainment gift cards
Everything you need to get your car looking good!
Cozy up with a good book and enjoy all the things a book lover would want!
Win big with a variety of scratch off tickets!
Enjoy a day at the "spa" in your own home with all the essentials for a relaxing day!
Your next get together will be amazing with all of the essentials including a board, cheese knifes and snacks
Includes: 9 gourmet foods, ceramic mugs, honey comb and decorative embossed bin. Valued at $50
Enjoy dinner at Atami Grill and Sushi.
3600 Dallas Highway
Marietta, Ga 30064
Valued at: $50
4 tickets to a Braves vs. Pirates Baseball game at Truist Park As well as Braves Fan gear
You will have the option to choose one of the following games:
1.Friday, June 5th
Valued over $100
Includes:
$
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