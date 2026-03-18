Harrison High Band Boosters, Inc.

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Harrison High Band Boosters, Inc.

About this raffle

Harrison High Band Boosters, Pops in the Park Raffle 2026

Camping/Outdoors Basket
$10

Includes everything you need for your next outdoor and camping adventure. Such as hammocks, insulated mugs, picnic essentials, camp chairs, and packable day pack, first aid kit and more.


Game Night Basket
$10

Everything you need for an awesome Family Game Night

Gift Card Basket
$10

A variety of restaurant and entertainment gift cards

Car Care Basket
$10

Everything you need to get your car looking good!

Book Lover Basket
$10

Cozy up with a good book and enjoy all the things a book lover would want!

Lottery Ticket Basket
$10

Win big with a variety of scratch off tickets!

Spa/Relaxation Basket
$10

Enjoy a day at the "spa" in your own home with all the essentials for a relaxing day!

Charcuterie Basket
$10

Your next get together will be amazing with all of the essentials including a board, cheese knifes and snacks

Harry and David Gift Basket
$10

Includes: 9 gourmet foods, ceramic mugs, honey comb and decorative embossed bin. Valued at $50

Atami Gift Card
$10

Enjoy dinner at Atami Grill and Sushi.

3600 Dallas Highway

Marietta, Ga 30064

Valued at: $50

Braves Tickets and Fan Pack
$10

4 tickets to a Braves vs. Pirates Baseball game at Truist Park As well as Braves Fan gear

You will have the option to choose one of the following games:

1.Friday, June 5th

  1. Saturday, June 6th or
  2. Sunday, June 7th
Jolly Good Bread Co. Basket
$10

Valued over $100

Includes:

  1. 1 loaf of organic sourdough bread, spices and oil for dipping.
  2. 1 loaf of organic sourdough bread a month for 6 months.
Add a donation for Harrison High Band Boosters, Inc.

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