Harrison Orchestra Fees

The Boosters are offering families who have paid for Fall Enrichment Fees the opportunity to get reserved seating for all four orchestra concerts this year (Sept. 16, Nov. 13, Feb. 24, and April 28) for just $25 per seat. (Please note that the Extravaganza concert is not included.) The seats will be in the front of the middle section just behind one orchestra class and the corporate sponsors. (Please note that Spring Enrichment fees need to be paid by Jan. 31 to continue to keep any reserved seats.)