Harrison Orchestra Fees

items sold in person only at concerts (green t-shirts & white magnets)
Your student will receive a new navy orchestra T-shirt and an orchestra sticker when you pay!
Your student will receive an orchestra lanyard and key chain when you pay! (Fall dues must also be paid.)
Your student will receive a new navy orchestra T-shirt, an orchestra sticker, lanyard, and key chain when you pay by Jan. 31!
The Boosters are offering families who have paid for Fall Enrichment Fees the opportunity to get reserved seating for all four orchestra concerts this year (Sept. 16, Nov. 13, Feb. 24, and April 28) for just $25 per seat. (Please note that the Extravaganza concert is not included.) The seats will be in the front of the middle section just behind one orchestra class and the corporate sponsors. (Please note that Spring Enrichment fees need to be paid by Jan. 31 to continue to keep any reserved seats.)
Pay this fee only if student filled out the All-State registration form by Aug. 28. Can pay here or with cash or check in the black box in the orchestra room.
If your student was selected for the Cobb County Honor Orchestra, you can pay your fee here, or your student can put cash or a check in the black box in the orchestra room.
Chaperone polo is for parent chaperone volunteers only. Student name needed for delivery.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!