Team Harrison

Hosted by

Team Harrison

About this event

Harrison Willing Memorial Golf Tournament 2026

3243 Gehman Rd

Barto, PA 19504, USA

Individual Player
$125

Buying a ticket for myself.

4Some
$500

4Players

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Hole signage, (2) teams (8 golfers), recognition at event promotions and during lunch, plus the option to include an item in the player swag bag.

Silver Sponsor
$750

Hole signage, one team (4 golfers), recognition in event promotions and at lunch, plus the option to include an item in player swag bag.

Lunch Sponsor
$500

Hole signage, recognition in event promotions and during lunch, plus the option to include an item in player swag bag.

Contest Sponsor
$250

Sign at contest hole

Hole Sponsor - New/1st Time Sponsor
$150

Custom branded sign

Hole Sponsor - Repeat/Returning
$125

Custom branded sign

Add a donation for Team Harrison

$

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