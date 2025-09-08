Harrison's Fall Family Weekend

4505 Beulah Rd

Richmond, VA 23237, USA

Large Moosejaw Tent (4 people)
$150

Perfect for families, sleep up to 4 people in this large camping tent. Setup includes 1 queen size cot with air mattress and 2 individual sleeping pads. Setup will also include interior rugs, table and lighting.

Small Moosejaw Tent (2 people)
$90

Whether a couple or cousins, sleep comfortably with 2 in this small camping tent. Setup includes two individual sleeping pads, complete with rungs, table and lighting.

Medium Kingdom - DIY Tent (3 people)
$110

Perfect for the camp couple, this tent is set up for two, and room to squeeze one in on the floor. Setup includes queen cot with air mattress complete with include rugs, table and lighting.

