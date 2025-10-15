Harry Potter Inspired Raffle Baskets

2295 W State St

Alliance, OH 44601, USA

Basket A
$1

Harry Potter Family Basket featuring cookbooks, games, coloring books, and other merchandise!

Basket B
$1

The Phoenix Basket featuring a stuffed animal, phoenix wand, and leggo set.

Basket C
$1

Hedwig Basket featuring a stuffed animal, fuzzy warm socks, blanket, and hat!

Basket D
$1

Ceramic witches hat featuring all harry potter themed candy along with a mystery wand!

Basket E
$1

Collectors Book Set!

Basket F
$1

Hermione themed basket featuring dolls, Hermione's wand, Hagrid's hut, stickers, and much more!

Basket G
$1

Pink, Harry Potter themed basket!

Basket H
$1

Wood Smores sign!

Basket I
$1

Cauldron filled with Harry Potter themed candy!

Basket J
$1

Hocus Pocus themed basket

