Harry the Hynerpeton Adoption Campaign

1300 Bucktail Ave

Renovo, PA 17764, USA

Package #1 Certificate of Adoption item
$5
You will receive a Certificate of Adoption
Package #2
$10
You will receive the Certificate of Adoption and a sticker of "Harry" the Hynerpeton
Donation
$20
If you feel as passionate about the BAHS project to adopt Harry the Hynerpeton please leave a donation. Harry will most assuredly thank you! If you want to donate more, just change the dollar amount. Thank you!

